Boxcars Win Black Eyed Brawl

August 5, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

The Hagerstown Flying Boxcars took their first ever trophy home this week, after winning the season long series with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.

The inaugural edition of the Black Eyed Brawl was spread over 18 games with the Blue Crabs, with the first to ten wins, earning the first ever Black Eyed Brawl trophy - named after the Maryland State Flower, the Black Eyed Susan.

The Brawl was an instant rivalry, as sparks flew from game one. Coming into the final four game series with the Crabs, the series was all tied up at seven apiece, but Hagerstown put their foot to the pedal and won three straight at Meritus Park to take home the prize.

A game one victory saw Nellie Rodriguez take the Boxcars by storm. Notching two home runs, including a 486 foot bomb that landed in the Herald Mail parking lot, the Flying Boxcars soared to a 10-3 victory for the 8-7 edge.

Pitcher Dominic Picone made his professional debut as a starter in game two, going four innings in a seven-inning game and allowing just one earned run. Edgar Rodriguez and Jose Lopez entered in relief, shutting out the Blue Crabs. In the bottom of the seventh, Wellington Dotel walked off the Blue Crabs with an RBI single, bringing Moritz to the plate for the win.

On day three, the Boxcars clinched the trophy, with a resounding 7-0 win, to earn their tenth win in the series. Osmy Gregorio and Ozzie Abreu notched 3 runs batted in and 1 home run a piece, accounting for 6 of the Boxcars 7 runs. Marvin Gorgas was exceptional on the mound, going 6 innings and allowing just 2 hits and no runs.

With the win, the Boxcars secured their first trophy to add to the trophy cabinet in their inaugural season. The Black Eyed Brawl will be back next season for more in-state action.

