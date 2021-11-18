Bowling Green introduces new logos and uniforms for 2022 season

Bowling Green, KentuckyâThe High-A East Champion Bowling Green Hot Rods, High-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays, unveiled new logos and uniforms on Wednesday night in front of fans, staff, and media ushering in a new era of baseball in Bowling Green.

Wednesday represented the third set of logos the team introduced dating back to the original black, yellow, and red look during the team's inaugural season of 2009. In 2015, the club overhauled the Hot Rods brand while bringing in the orange and blue that's still being used to this day.

New Logos

While the team will still use the interlocking "BG", cursive Bowling Green, "flaming ball" and crossed wrench and bat logos, the club wordmark and signature hot rod are receiving upgrades thanks to the designs by Brandon Lamarche at 32 Design Studios.

The Hot Rods wordmark will no longer be tilted in ascending fashion with smaller, block font. Instead, the logo will feature large flowing letters, with the "H" and "R" having extended portions of the letters to emphasize each word. The updated wordmark is featured on three uniforms heading into 2022, including the classic home whites.

The new hot rod car logo has been given a facelift, as well, with brighter colors and more detail. This logo is, without a doubt, a hot rod in every sense. The car features a smooth coup design with a hood scoop, flaming tires, and a large grill accented with a silver baseball on top. The touch of an interlocking "BG" on the wheels â the original Bowling Green Barons logo â harkens back to Bowling Green baseball in the late 1930s and early 1940s.

New Duds

The Hot Rods also revamped their uniforms for the 2022 season:

Home

A clean-looking white pants/jersey combo with two-toned stripes on each sleeve in orange and blue, as well as the trim around the neck. The new Hot Rods wordmark stretches across the chest in the team's navy blue while numbers on the lower left abdomen are orange with blue piping. The classic primary "BG" logo with the circle around the outside is displayed on the left sleeve. The look is topped off with a new on-field hat: an orange lid with the interlocking "BG" logo outlined in navy blue.

Rays Day

The team will take on a new look every Sunday home game by paying homage to their parent club. A new baby blue jersey with the "Hot Rods" wordmark across the chest will be worn by the Hot Rods with white pants. The wordmark is orange with a navy outline as are the numbers on the lower-left abdomen, while the sleeves have an orange, white, and blue three-stripe trim, same for the collar. The primary "BG" logo with the circle around the outside is displayed on the left sleeve. This uniform also gets a special hat: a baby blue rear three-panels while the front of the hat dons the new car logo on two white panels, framed by a navy-blue visor.

Alternate Orange

The last uniform to receive an overhaul is the orange alternate. The orange button-down jersey includes a large blue accent with white piping that begins at the collar, works toward the underarms over the upper chest, and cascades down each side of the jersey. The new Hot Rods wordmark across the chest and the numbers in the lower-left front are navy with white and navy outlines. The primary "BG" logo with the circle around the outside is displayed on the left sleeve while each sleeve is accented with blue and white striping. This uniform also gets the new on-field hat: orange with the interlocking "BG" logo outlined in navy blue.

Fans will be able to get apparel featuring the new logos at the Hot Rods' team store, The Body Shop, by visiting Bowling Green Ballpark, or at https://hotrods.milbstore.com/.

The Hot Rods have announced game times for the 2022 season and are offering a special Six-Game Holiday Pack! Starting at $60, fans can get one (1) ticket to each game: Friday, April 8 vs. Asheville Tourists (Astros), Saturday, May 28 vs. Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets), Friday, June 17 vs Winston-Salem Dash (White Sox), Monday, July 4 vs. Hickory Crawdads (Rangers), Saturday, August 20 vs. Greenville Drive (Red Sox), and Friday, September 9 vs. Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pirates). All tickets are interchangeable AND each order comes with a long-sleeve championship t-shirt.

