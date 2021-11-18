IronBirds Rebrand for 20th Season Is Ready for Takeoff

The date was June 18th, 2002 when the first baseball game was played at Ripken Stadium. And now - 7,093 days after that inaugural game, new wings take flight with Ace the Jet bringing you the new IronBirds logo, caps and jerseys. IronBirds fans can expect to see the new threads at home games during the 2022 season with the first home game being on Tuesday, April 12th.

New merchandise is available with the new logos and more will be continuing to become available as deliveries come in. Click here to visit the online IronBirds store! When asked about the rebrand, General Manager, Jack Graham said, "We are beyond excited to finally reveal our new logos, colors, jerseys. The 20th season of IronBirds baseball will be the biggest one yet and fans deserve this new look to go along with such a milestone."

It was a tumultuous time period for Minor League Baseball the past 18 months with most teams having their 2021 schedules impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic in some way. This season, however, will be Aberdeen's first, official 66 home game season. More things are still to come this offseason and the IronBirds hope you will stay tuned for all that remains. Mark your calendars, because there are 146 days until the boys of summer return to the diamond in Aberdeen and the 2022 rebrand will add to the anticipation.

Season tickets for the 2022 season are available now via phone at 410-297-9292 and will be available for online purchase SOON!

