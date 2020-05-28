Bowie Baysox Hosting MEGA Chicken Truckload Sale

May 28, 2020 - Eastern League (EL) - Bowie Baysox News Release





BOWIE, Md - The Bowie Baysox Baseball Club, in partnership with Mountaire Farms®, is excited to host a pre-paid MEGA Drive-Thru Chicken Truckload Sale on Saturday, June 13, at Prince George's Stadium.

Mountaire-brand poultry items are designed to provide top-quality, farm-fresh products to their foodservice customers. Mountaire provides a wide variety of premium products, packed in heat-sealed 10-lb. bags to lock in freshness.

"During this time, our staff is looking at ways to affect the community in a positive way, and--with the shortages of meat in the area--we wanted to help," stated Baysox General Manager Brian Shallcross. "In partnership with Mountaire Farms, we are excited to offer this discounted opportunity for the members of our community to stock up on delicious chicken at a great price. Get your pre-order in today!"

This opportunity is a pre-order event only, running from May 27 - June 9 via Baysox.com. Customers must order, pay in full, and select a pickup time in advance. Orders will be available for pickup on Saturday, June 13, from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. during the selected pick-up timeframe.

All pickups will be done in a drive-thru, no-contact manner, with Baysox staff members placing your order directly in the trunk of the vehicle. Baysox staff members will be equipped with masks and gloves while placing the order in your vehicle.

This MEGA Chicken Truckload Pre-Sale offers two purchase options:

40-pound case of bone-in chicken leg quarters for only $22 (Just $0.50 per pound): Each case contains approximately 25-27 leg quarters; the case is double lined to prevent leaking boxes; the product is fresh and can be taken home to package individual pieces for future consumption.

40-pound case of frozen boneless chicken breasts for $54 (Just $1.35 per pound): A tender and

juicy option for boneless breast meat needs. Each case contains four (4) 10-lb. bags; exact weight heat-sealed bags; the superior packaging leads to improved freshness and the ability to open and use just 10 lbs. at a time.

Orders must be placed by Tuesday, June 9, at 5:00 p.m. To learn more or place an order, visit Baysox.com.

Individuals and businesses can make a donation of chicken to one of two local food banks and pantries [Capital Area Food Bank, Anne Arundel County Food Bank] by purchasing items through the Baysox website and selecting the organization to which they would like the chicken to be delivered.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from May 28, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.