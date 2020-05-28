Flying Squirrels Looking for All-Stars in the Community

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels and Elephant Insurance have launched the Community All-Star of the Week program, and they are turning to fans for help in finding nominees. The Flying Squirrels want to recognize members of the local community, such as healthcare workers, first responders and teachers, helping to ease the impacts of COVID-19.

The program is open to nominations of anyone who is making a positive impact around the greater-Richmond community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nominations can be submitted here.

"While there is no action on the field at the moment, there are plenty of All-Stars working in our community keeping us safe and healthy," Flying Squirrels VP & COO Todd "Parney" Parnell said. "We appreciate Elephant Insurance joining in our program to showcase these Community All-Stars with this great program. Stay positive and we hope to be back together soon physically. In the meantime we will continue to do all we can to bring our fans and community together any way we possibly can."

"We really value our partnership with the Flying Squirrels and we are proud to support the team's efforts to recognize our local heroes and support local businesses during this time," said Alberto Schiavon, CEO of Elephant Insurance. "This is a fun way that we can work together to give back to deserving community members and we're looking forward to the weeks ahead."

The selected Community All-Stars will be recognized across the Flying Squirrels' social media channels, and they will be presented with a gift card to a local restaurant as well as a Flying Squirrels prize pack.

Elephant is a consumer-focused car insurance company headquartered in Richmond, VA with the aim to put its customers at the center of all efforts. Elephant Insurance is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Admiral Group, plc., one of the U.K.'s leading insurers with a presence in eight countries and over 6 million customers worldwide. More information is available at www.elephant.com.

In an effort to practice safe social distancing and best ensure the health and of the Flying Squirrels family, the team's front offices and team store are currently closed. Fans looking to reach out to the Flying Squirrels front office can find information here and are encouraged to interact on social media through Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

