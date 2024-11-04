Bourassa Returning for Fifth Season

November 4, 2024 - American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Landen Bourassa

(Winnipeg Goldeyes) Winnipeg Goldeyes pitcher Landen Bourassa(Winnipeg Goldeyes)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Monday that right-handed starting pitcher Landen Bourassa has signed with the club for the 2025 American Association season. It will be the Lethbridge, Alberta native's fifth season with the Goldeyes.

Bourassa made 20 starts in 2024, going 8-7 with a pair of complete games. He recorded a 4.01 earned run average in 119 innings.

Landen Bourassa - Dave Mahussier/Winnipeg Goldeyes

The 28-year-old has compiled a 28-18 record with a 4.12 ERA and four complete games in his professional career - all of which has been with the Goldeyes. He is tied for fourth on the team's all-time list with 59 games started.

Bourassa will be pitching for the Australian Baseball League's Sydney Blue Sox this winter.

"We're obviously thrilled that Landen will be back with us for 2025," said Goldeyes' skipper Logan Watkins. "He was a big part of the best pitching staff in the league last season, and I expect him to build off that. His consistent approach to pitching is invaluable and I hope Goldeyes fans are as excited as I am."

The Goldeyes will open the 2025 campaign Thursday, May 8 against the Railroaders in Cleburne, Texas. The home opener at Blue Cross Park versus the Milwaukee Milkmen is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 6:30 p.m.

For information about 2024 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit the team's official website Goldeyes.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from November 4, 2024

Bourassa Returning for Fifth Season - Winnipeg Goldeyes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.