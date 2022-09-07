Bourassa Makes Third-Inning Rally Stand in Playoff Opener

September 7, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes beat the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks 6-3 in Game One of the American Association Division Series at Shaw Park on Wednesday night.

The Goldeyes lead the best-of-three series 1-0.

Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the third, the Goldeyes rallied for five runs to take the lead. Reggie Pruitt Jr. drew a full-count, leadoff walk and went to third on a single to right-centre from Deon Stafford Jr. Raul Navarro ripped a single through the left side to score Pruitt with the tying run. Two batters later, Max Murphy doubled down the left field line to plate Stafford and give the Goldeyes a 2-1 lead. Navarro scored from third on David Washington's slow roller along the third base line. Winnipeg took a 4-1 lead when Murphy scored on Logan Hill's comebacker to RedHawks' starter Kevin McGovern. On the ensuing throw to the plate, Murphy was injured in a collision with catcher Christian Correa and was removed from the game. Jacob Rhinesmith capped the rally with a sacrifice fly to centre that scored Washington.

Pruitt singled to centre leading off the bottom of the fourth, stole second, and scored the Goldeyes' sixth run on a two-out, RBI single to centre from Ian Sagdal.

Fargo-Moorhead closed within 6-2 in the top of the eighth on a solo home run to left from Drew Ward.

In the top of the ninth, Alec Olund drew a one-out walk and scored on a triple to left-centre from Evan Alexander. Tasker Strobel then retired Sam Dexter and Correa back-to-back to close out the game.

Goldeyes' starter Landen Bourassa (1-0) picked up the win in his first career postseason start, allowing one earned run on four hits over seven innings. Bourassa walked two and struck out three.

McGovern (0-1) took the loss, allowing five earned runs on five hits in three innings. McGovern walked two and struck out none.

The RedHawks took a 1-0 lead in the top of the second when John Silviano hit a leadoff home run to left-centre.

Game Two of the American Association Division Series is Friday, September 9th at Newman Outdoor Field. Luis Ramirez (10-7, 4.51) faces left-hander Tyler Grauer (10-5, 3.51). First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

For information on Winnipeg Goldeyes' postseason tickets, as well as 2023 season tickets, individual tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from September 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.