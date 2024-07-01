Boulders RHP Backman Named Frontier League Pitcher of the Week

July 1, 2024 - Frontier League (FL)

New York Boulders News Release







Pomona, NY - New York Boulders starting pitcher Brandon Backman has been named the Frontier League Pitcher of the Week, the league announced Monday. It is the first weekly honor for a Boulders player this season, and first since Backman himself was tabbed as Pitcher of the Week last August 28th.

Backman, who joined the Boulders last season after participating in an open tryout, came off the injured list Friday, then proceeded to 1e the franchise record with 12 strikeouts over seven scoreless innings in a first-place showdown vs. Québec.

New York took the series opener from the two-time defending league champion Capitales, 6-2, as the right hander scattered four hits and walked none, becoming the first Frontier League pitcher to reach six wins this season.

He's 6-0 in eight starts, averaging 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings, pitching to an earned run average of 2.31 in his victories.

The Boulders are 7-1 in the games Backman - a Danbury, CT, native who spent his final two collegiate seasons at St. John's University in Queens, NY - has pitched.

His achievement will be recognized on the field at Clover Stadium prior to Wednesday's 6:35pm EDT first pitch vs. Les Aigles de Trois-Rivieres. That game -- and Thursday's 4th of July / Independence Day matchup - will be followed by postgame fireworks displays.

