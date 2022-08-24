Boulders Overcome Early Deficit to Down Jackals

August 24, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - New York Boulders News Release







The New York Boulders spotted host New Jersey a first inning three-run lead before bouncing back to post a 5-4 win over the Jackals on Wednesday at Yogi Berra Stadium on the campus of Montclair State University in Little Falls, NJ.

Each starter struggled early in the game. New Jersey got to the Boulders' July Sosa in the first inning when Alfredo Marte blasted a three-run home run to left field, his 17th of the season, to give the Jackals a quick 3-0 lead.

However, that lead did not last through the top of the second as the Boulders' Gian Martellini knotted matters at 3-3 with a three-run home run of his own, this one against New Jersey's Yasel Santana. The homer was Martellini's ninth of the year and was followed by a solo shot off the bat of Max Smith, his 19th of the season, that gave the Boulders a 4-3 advantage.

The Boulders then added an insurance run in the fifth on an RBI groundout by Francisco Del Valle.

Meanwhile, Sosa settled down after the first inning and held the Jackals off the scoreboard through the seventh inning. In the eighth, Sosa allowed a lead-off double by Santiago Chirino, which brought the righthander's night to an end.

Danny Wirchansky relieved Sosa and surrendered an RBI single to Dalton Combs that made it a 5-4 game. Wirchansky then induced a double play grounder from Marte and struck out Justin Wylie to end the eighth inning and preserve the New York one-run lead.

Sosa exited with seven innings pitched and four runs (three earned) allowed on six hits. He walked two and struck out five as he improved to 6-2 on the year with the victory.

Wirchansky pitched a perfect ninth to close out the Boulders' win and pick up his second save of the season.

Santana was tagged with the loss, evening his season mark at 2-2. He went five innings and allowed five runs, all earned, on four hits. Santana walked five and struck out five.

Information regarding season tickets and packages for the Boulders' 2022 season are available by calling 845-364-0009 or sliding to www.NYBoulders.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from August 24, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.