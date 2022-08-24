Boomers Celebrate 10th Season with Card Set on Friday

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - The 2022 season marks the 10th in the history of the Schaumburg Boomers. Having already set an attendance record, the organization will end the home slate with a long homestand. On Friday, August 26, the first 1,000 fans will receive a team card set commemorating many of the players that have helped craft a championship legacy since the franchise began play in 2012.

Cards will feature many faces new and old who have played a key part in four championships (2013, 2014, 2017 and 2021), the most by a single organization in Frontier League history. The challenge in creating the set of cards was ensuring every season and championship team were represented along with individuals who made lasting memories.

Jamie Bennett has led the Boomers as the manager from the beginning, building the team from scratch into an annual contender. Bennett won his 500th career game this summer.

The catcher position has been an area that has seen consistency. Mike Valadez and Nick Oddo appear among the career leaders in games played and both were part of two championship teams while receiving multiple All-Star nods. Oddo is in the midst of his fifth season with the team. Quincy Nieporte and Steve McQuail both appeared in MLB spring training games and were among the most feared hitters in the league during their tenures. Jordan Dean held the games played record until this year and the middle infielder who still resides in the area still holds several other records and was a member of championship teams in 2013 and 2014.

Frank Pfister and Gerard Hall were original Boomers. Zack Weigel and Kyle Ruchim were teammates on the 2017 championship team. Weigel holds a record that is currently being challenged by Braxton Davidson. David Harris was the first player to win the Morgan Burkhart Award as the Frontier League MVP in 2017. Clint Hardy is in his fourth season with the team and recently became the all-time leader in RBIs. Justin Vasquez helped solidify a championship team in 2013. Jack Parenty played both infield and outfield while Chase Dawson is setting not only team records but league marks this season.

On the mound, Seth Webster started every clinching game in 2013 and won all three of the clinchers on the mound in 2014. Gunnar Kines is still active in the league and is the team's all-time leader in strikeouts. Eddie Cody was an All-Star in 2015 and won 18 games in two seasons while Mike Giovenco set the single season record for strikeouts and was the MVP of the championship series in 2013.

Jake Cousins became the first player from the Boomers to reach the majors, pitching with the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021 and appearing in the playoffs. No pitcher has appeared in more games than Jake Joyce, who has been a member of the team for more than half of the team's 10 years.

Dexter Price is the team's all-time leader in saves and was a member of two championships. Connor Eller set the single season mark for saves. Clark Labitan was virtually unhittable in three years. Darrell Thompson is in the midst of his best season as a professional and was named as an All-Star this summer.

With a limited number of cards there were many more players that have created memorable moments in team history that deserve acknowledgement. Every player who has donned a Boomers jersey has had a hand in shaping the history of the team over a brief 10-year period.

The organization invites everyone who has been a part of 10 special years (Players, staff on and off the field, seasonal, full-time, friends, family, fans, host families, sponsors and more) to join us as we celebrate and look forward to what the next decade of Boomers Baseball brings to Schaumburg.

