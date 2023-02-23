Boulders Ink All-Star Catcher Joe DeLuca

Rockland County, NY - The New York Boulders of the Frontier League today announced the signing of former Atlantic League all-star catcher Joe DeLuca. The native of Cicero, NY, was one of the most highly coveted free agents available this off-season. Boulders manager TJ Stanton is excited at the prospect of having the right-handed hitter's bat and glove in the lineup.

"There was a lot of competition for Joe and we expect him to be a great fit in our batting order as well as providing a strong arm behind the plate," Stanton said.

DeLuca finished his collegiate career at the College of Saint Rose in Albany, NY, in 2017, recording a .318 average for the Golden Knights in his senior season. He proceeded to post an impressive .367 average for the Fargo-Moorehead RedHawks of the American Association that same summer,

His defensive prowess and solid offensive production made him an All-Star while with the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs of the Atlantic League, for whom he batted .304 in the 2021 campaign. While playing for Panama in that winter's Caribbean Series, he batted a sizzling .368 in five games, earning notice from - and being signed by - the Cincinnati Reds, appearing as high as the AAA level with Louisville of the International League.

"Anyone who has watched him play knows his value," added Stanton. "That's why so many teams wanted to sign him and we know he'll like his choice with the Boulders; he'll fit in perfectly with the winning culture we're building here."

That winning culture was punctuated by a frantic 2022 season-ending 12-game winning streak, which propelled New York into its first ever Frontier League Wildcard berth. With many key players from that team already onboard for the 2023 season and a competitive battle for top pitching slots in the offing, Stanton and company's rally cry of "Unfinished Business" from a year ago now rings just a bit louder.

