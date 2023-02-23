Clover Stadium to Host 4th Annual NYPD-FDNY Never Forget Heroes Classic

Rockland County, NY - For the 4th straight year, the annual Never Forget Heroes Classic baseball game between the New York Police Department Finest (NYPD) and the Fire Department of New York Bravest (FDNY).returns to Clover Stadium, home of the Frontier League's New York Boulders. This year's classic will be played on Saturday, Sept. 9 with first pitch set for 6:00 p.m.

The game between the NYPD and FDNY is held each year in memory of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice after responding to the World Trade Center area on Sept. 11, 2001.

Tickets, priced at $15 (plus applicable taxes and fees), are on sale now and can be purchased by online NYBoulders.com. As in the past, the Widows and Children's Fund and the Stephen Siller Foundation will also benefit from the game.

"We are honored and privileged to host this game once again," said Boulders' President Shawn Reilly. "The Boulders' organization is very supportive of the Police and Fire departments - as well as all first responders, and our ability to play host to this important event is just one way in which we can show our support to those individuals."

"New York Finest (NYPD) is delighted to return to Clover Stadium for our annual Heroes Baseball Classic against FDNY," said Jose Vasquez, President of the New York Finest Baseball Club. "We really appreciate the support and hospitality that the NY Boulders give us in hosting this event."

FDNY Finest Team President and Head Coach Scott Miller echoed those sentiments. "FDNY Baseball is excited to return to Clover Stadium to play the NYPD for what is now the fourth consecutive year (wow)! We always look forward to this game because it usually marks the end of our summer season and what better way to close out the summer then a stadium game in front of our family, friends and fans. Can't wait!"

