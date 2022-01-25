Boulders' Home Park Renamed Clover Stadium

Rockland County, NY - The New York Boulders announced today their ballpark will be renamed Clover Stadium as part of a multi-year naming rights partnership with Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading provider of payments and financial services technology solutions. The renaming of the home of the Boulders, formerly known as Palisades Credit Union Park, highlights the connection of many local small businesses to the Clover® platform from Fiserv.

Clover is a complete point-of-sale and business-management platform enabling businesses to maximize their operating efficiencies and grow, while providing customers flexible ways to pay. Clover supports businesses of all sizes, including hundreds of thousands of small businesses and more than 300 professional sports venues across the United States. Clover has been powering in-stadium payments for Boulders fans since the start of the 2021 season. Clover also enables more than 1,500 small businesses in northeast New Jersey and the Lower Hudson Valley to accept payments and run their business, meaning many Boulders fans already have a Clover connection in their daily lives.

"Since our inception in 2011, the Boulders' mission has been to present the most memorable experience in all of minor league baseball for our fans, sponsors and stakeholders in one of America's best ballparks," said Boulders' President Shawn Reilly. "Our partnership with Fiserv is the perfect combination of two brands that are leaders in their space. We saw first-hand last season how Clover improved the fan experience in our stadium, and now we are proud to have the Clover name on our ballpark."

Reilly added, "Boulders fans will see that Clover is quickly becoming the point-of-sale platform of choice for the small businesses they interact with each day."

"Whether it is a family-owned delicatessen in Pomona, or a barbershop in Ridgefield, New Jersey, Fiserv understands the unique challenges of running a small business, and we are committed to the success of every entrepreneur that runs their business on our Clover platform," said Fiserv President and Chief Executive Officer Frank Bisignano. "We are proud to partner with the Boulders, and to call them a client, and look forward to continuing to support small business owners in our local community and enabling an excellent game day experience at Clover Stadium."

"The New York Boulders' new partnership with Fiserv brings together two entities that put a tremendous value on servicing the community," said Town of Ramapo Supervisor Michael Specht. "The newly named Clover Stadium is a destination point for people through the Hudson Valley and Northern New Jersey and the collaboration between the Boulders and Fiserv will help ensure that everyone who visits this state-of-the-art venue has a memorable experience."

Within Clover Stadium, more than 40 Clover point-of-sale devices will power a fully contactless purchasing experience for Boulders fans. The stadium will also be outfitted with new digital signage and other Clover-branded assets throughout the venue.

Founded in 2011 as the Rockland Boulders, the organization rebranded in 2020 as the New York Boulders when they became a member of the 16-team Frontier League, the largest independent professional baseball league in North America and a Partner League of Major League Baseball. In the 12-year history of the ballpark, more than 2.5 million fans from throughout the New York Metropolitan area have passed through its gates for events including high school and college baseball games, graduations, festivals, concerts, and special events such as the annual NYPD vs. FDNY baseball showdown and last year's exhibition game featuring the Israeli Olympic baseball team, solidifying its status as the premier minor league ballpark in the metro New York market.

The Boulders' 52-game Frontier League home schedule begins on Thursday, May 12, 2022, as New York hosts the Sussex County Miners. In addition to the Miners, the Boulders will renew local rivalries with the New Jersey Jackals and Tri-City Valley Cats, with other opponents located in Canada and throughout the Midwestern United States. Season tickets and packages for the 2022 season are now available - for more information call 845-364-0009 or slide to www.nyboulders.com

Debuting in 1993, the Frontier League is the largest and longest-running of the modern independent leagues and features teams stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Mississippi River and from the Ohio River to the St. Lawrence Seaway. In September of 2020, the Frontier League reached an agreement to become a "Partner League" with Major League Baseball. More information is available at www.frontierleague.com.

