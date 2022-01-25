Grizzlies Bring Braggin' Rights to GCS Credit Union Ballpark

January 25, 2022 - Frontier League (FL) - Gateway Grizzlies News Release







SAUGET, Ill. - The Gateway Grizzlies are proud to welcome Braggin' Rights baseball back to GCS Credit Union Ballpark: Missouri and Illinois will take the field March 29 in Sauget. The two programs met at GCS Credit Union Ballpark regularly in the 2010s but return for the first time since 2017.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday, Jan. 25, at noon CT. Field box seats start at $12 and all-inclusive tickets, featuring all you can eat and drink, start at $50 with a seat in the suite level. Fans who purchase Gateway Grizzlies season ticket packages will also receive tickets for the Braggin' Rights game.

Missouri is looking for its first NCAA Tournament bid under head coach Steve Bieser. The Tigers feature seven transfer additions and some exciting returners, including shortstop Joshua Day and St. Louis area natives Luke Mann (Vianney), Ian Lohse (Marquette), Shane Wilhelm (Columbia), Austin Cheeley (Lutheran South), and Sam Bryan (Kirkwood).

Illinois most recently reached the NCAA Tournament in 2019, its fourth NCAA Regional under longtime head coach Dan Hartleb, including a 2015 trip to a Super Regional. Last year's squad finished fourth in the Big 10 (15-9) and the Illini return a pair of Preseason All-Big 10 selections in sophomore Justin Janas and junior Jacob Campbell. Campbell was also named among Perfect Game's Top 30 prospects in the Big 10, alongside fellow Illini Cole Kirschsieper (No. 4) and Branden Comia (No. 24).

"The Grizzlies are thrilled to help bring the Illinois vs Mizzou game back," Grizzlies general manager Steve Gomric said. "The rivalry between these schools cuts deepest through the St. Louis community. GCS Credit Union Ballpark is the ideal spot for this game to be played and for fans to support their university."

First pitch will be at 6:05 p.m. CT on March 29. Gates will open at 5 p.m. Illinois will occupy the third base dugout; Missouri will be on the first base side.

Fans can purchase tickets by calling the Gateway Grizzlies ticket office at (618) 337-3000.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from January 25, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.