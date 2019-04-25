Boulders Counting Down

Rockland County, NY - The Rockland Boulders are counting down to opening night of the 2019 CanAm League regular season, against the defending champion Sussex County Miners, on Thursday, May 16th at Palisades Credit Union Park:

$1,000,000 - The Boulders this season will eclipse the one million dollar mark in charitable donations through the Boulders Community Fund

14 - Number of 2019 Fireworks Extravaganza Fireworks Nights at Palisades Credit Union Park; post-game fireworks displays are scheduled for all Saturday home dates, as well as May 11th, May 16th, July 3rd, July 4th, and July 10th

10 - Uniform number worn by first-year manager Kevin Baez; the former New York Mets shortstop and Dominican College product joins the Boulders after eight sensational seasons as skipper of the Long Island Ducks; with Kevin at the helm, the Ducks won the Atlantic League title in 2012 and 2013, while reaching the championship series six times

3 - Scheduled total of Boulders "meet and greet" team dinners (all start at 6pm):

* Monday, May 6 - Dave & Buster's - Palisades Center Mall, West Nyack NY

* Tuesday, May 7 - Gilligan's Clam Bar & Grill - Route 202, Pomona NY

* Thursday, May 9 - Texas de Brazil - Palisades Center Mall, West Nyack NY

1 - Round of the 2010 MLB Draft during which infielder Cito Culver was drafted by the New York Yankees; the 26- year-old was selected 32nd overall (Noah Syndergaard went 38th), making him the highest-drafted player in Boulders history

5/21 - New date for Boulder Bird's Easter Egg Hunt, which was postponed on April 20th

