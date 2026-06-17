Boston Fleet Take Home Five Honors at 2026 PWHL Awards

Published on June 16, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Boston Fleet News Release







BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet complete a near sweep of the 2026 PWHL Awards presented by Ally Financial, earning five of six individual awards. Captain Megan Keller earned Defender of the Year, while fellow defender Haley Winn earned Rookie of the Year and goaltender Aerin Frankel took home Goaltender of the Year and the Billie Jean King MVP honor. Former Fleet Head Coach Kris Sparre was also named Coach of the Year.

In addition to their individual awards, Keller and Frankel were named PWHL First Team All-Stars, while Winn was named a Second Team All-Star and made the All-Rookie Team along with forward Abby Newhook.

A complete list of all award winners and finalists is available here

NOTE: Frankel, Keller and Winn will be made available to media virtually on Wednesday, June 17, beginning at 12:45 p.m. ET via Zoom HERE.

Media are asked to please RSVP to bostonmedia@thepwhl.com if interested in joining.

MEGAN KELLER Defender of the Year and First Team All-Star

Keller, a 30-year-old from Farmington, MI, tied the PWHL single-season record among blue liners with 22 points in 30 games, highlighted by seven goals and 15 assists. The Fleet captain led rearguards in game-winning goals (three) and power-play tallies (four), and on April 25, became the second defender in PWHL history to reach 50 career regular-season points.

HALEY WINN Rookie of the Year presented by Ally Financial PWHL All-Rookie Team and Second Team All-Star

Winn, a 22-year-old from Rochester, NY, is the first defender in league history to win the award, tying for second among rookies and third among all rearguards with 19 points in 30 games. As a testament to her two-way impact, the Fleet second overall pick became the first rookie defender all-time to record five goals in a single season, while her 802:42 time on ice (26:45 per game), set a new PWHL single-season record.

AERIN FRANKEL Billie Jean King MVP Award and Goaltender of the Year presented by Rogers First Team All-Star

Frankel, a 26-year-old from Chappaqua, NY, is the first goaltender in league history to earn MVP honors and was instrumental in Boston's record season, posting multiple PWHL single-season benchmarks including 19 wins in 26 starts (tied with Ann-Renée Desbiens), eight shutouts, and 18 games allowing one or fewer goals against. She is the first goaltender in PWHL history to post three consecutive shutouts, spanning a streak of 226:09, and finished the season with a career-best 1.17 goals-against average and .953 save percentage.

KRIS SPARRE Coach of the Year

Sparre, a native of Mississauga, ON, led Boston to second place in the PWHL standings with a 16-5-4-5 record, good for a share of the league's all-time single-season-best of 62 points while showing the most significant year-over-year improvement with six more wins and 18 more points than the team's 2024-25 results. The Fleet registered a league-best 23 game-opening goals, and their defense allowed 45 goals against for second fewest in the league and a 31-goal improvement from the 2024-25 season.

The 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck takes place on Wednesday where the Fleet are scheduled to make six picks throughout the six-round process including the 10th overall selection in the first round. The Phase 6 Open Signing Period begins on Friday.

A complete list of player signings and transactions is available on the official PWHL Transactions Page. To see the full overview of the status of PWHL player contracts, visit the PWHL Contract Guide here.

The Boston Fleet are accepting deposits for Season Ticket Memberships for the 2026-27 season. For more information and to place your deposit visit our website.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 16, 2026

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