Boston Fleet and PWHL Detroit Complete Trade

Published on June 16, 2026 under Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Boston Fleet News Release







BOSTON, MA - The Boston Fleet and PWHL Detroit have completed a trade, with Boston acquiring forward Ella Huber and Detroit's third-round pick (27th overall) in the 2026 PWHL Draft in exchange for the Fleet's second-round pick (22nd overall) and third-round pick (34th overall) in 2026. The PWHL roster freeze, which was implemented as part of the league's Expansion Player Distribution Process, lifted this morning at 9 a.m. ET.

Huber, who spent the 2025-26 season with Boston, signed a one-year Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) Standard Player Agreement with Detroit on Monday as part of Phase 4 in the PWHL's Expansion Player Distribution Process. As a Fleet rookie, the 24-year-old from Northfield, IL, appeared in all 30 regular-season games (4G, 2A) and four playoff matchups (2A), after being selected 10th overall in 2025. Prior to the PWHL, Huber played four seasons at the University of Minnesota.

The 2026 PWHL Draft presented by Upper Deck will take place on Wednesday at Fox Theatre in Detroit, beginning at 5 p.m. ET, where Boston will select 10th overall.

The first two rounds will be available in the U.S. on Scripps Sports platforms, including over-the-air television in select markets, nationally on Scripps FAST channel, Scripps Sports Network, and in Canada, on TSN2. Complete coverage of all rounds will also be available on TSN+ in Canada, in addition to the PWHL YouTube Channel, worldwide (with no blackouts). Visit thepwhl.com for full broadcast details.







Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from June 16, 2026

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