Booyah Sign Slew of Pitchers

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah have announced the signing of five pitchers from five different schools on the East Coast and Midwest.

Returning to the Booyah for a third season is right-handed pitcher Logan Lee. The 6-4 Rockford, Michigan native appeared in eight games for Green Bay last season and recorded a 3-0 record. The Northwood University sophomore struck out 33 batters in 35 innings, appearing mostly as a starter. He finished the season with a 2.83 ERA and a 1.29 WHIP last summer. He also made 20 appearances in 2019 for the Booyah, striking 30 men out in 36.2 innings. Lee has made three appearances, all starts, for the Northwood Timberwolves this season. He has posted a 3-0 record, pitching 18.2 innings, while giving up four earned runs and striking out 16.

Right-handed pitcher Nolan Knauf will join the Booyah this summer for the first time. Knauf is a 5-10 sophomore at Saginaw Valley State who has made one appearance in 2021. He has pitched 1.2 innings and has struck out four. In his true freshman year, he made nine appearances spanning 15.2 innings while striking out 18 batters.

New Yorker Phil Healy will also join the 2021 Green Bay Booyah roster. Healy made two appearances in 2020 for the Columbia Lions, amassing 1.1 innings pitched, giving up one hit and two strikeouts. The Staten Island resident graduated in 2019 from Regis High School in the Upper East Side of Manhattan where, as a senior, he went 4-2 with two saves with a 2.40 ERA, striking out 49 men and holding opponents to a .116 batting average. As a junior, the left-handed pitcher struck out 46 men, boasting an even 1.00 ERA and holding opponents to a .074 batting average. Healy has not made an appearance for the Lions in 2021 due to the postponement of the Ivy League's spring season.

Set to make the 114-mile trip North on Interstate 41 is Wisconsin-Milwaukee product Dylan Szajkovics. The right-handed Plainfield, Illinois native is getting a re-do on his freshman year for the Panthers after only making four appearances where he gave up six earned runs in 7.2 innings. He was also able to strike eight men out in 2020. As a high school senior, Szajkovics was named to the All-Southwest Prairie Conference team and Herald-News 2019 Baseball All-Area Honorable Mention recording a 6-0 record with a 1.83 ERA, with 49 strikeouts in 42 innings pitched. He was also part of the Plainfield North team that won the Class 4A state title as a junior, going 2-1 with a 1.85 ERA. He has made two appearances in 2021, striking four men out in two innings.

Lastly, right-handed pitcher Charles Lefebvre has been added to the pitching stable. Lefebvre, a native of Laval, Quebec, Canada, is in his second freshman year at Indian Hills Community College in Iowa. Last season, the 6-3 Canadian made three appearances, two starts, and recorded an 0-1 record. He rang up two batsmen in 4.2 innings. He has not made an appearance yet in 2021.

