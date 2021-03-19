Booyah Announce 2021 Weekly Promotions

March 19, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release







ASHWAUBENON, Wis.-The Green Bay Booyah will feature a different weekly promotion every night of the week during the 2021 season.

"We're always looking for ways to provide extra value and fun for our fans," said Vice President and General Manager John Fanta. "These promotional nights are all consistent with our mission to do just that."

Every Monday this season will be FREE hot dog Mondays, presented by Festival Foods. Yes, you read that correctly-FREE hot dogs for the first 90 minutes after gates open, available to all fans, and limit two hot dogs per person, per trip through the line. These are five chances for fans to prove they are better at eating hot dogs than Kobayashi.

At every Tuesday game this season, all fans will receive one FREE 24oz. fountain Pepsi product per person between the time gates open and the first pitch, courtesy of Pepsi. (5:35-6:35)

LedgeStone Vineyards and 95.9 KISS FM present wine tasting every Wednesday night. Make sure to stop out and enjoy some local wine samples for just $5. LedgeStone produces traditional, dry style wines made from Wisconsin and West Coast grapes. They focus on the characteristics of the style of grapes when producing their wines and located in Greenleaf, Wisconsin.

Thirsty Thursdays are back and better than ever, thanks to Bud Light and 101 WIXX. Fans will again receive half price taps through the end of the 5th inning from all main concessions stands. And, if you're looking for a good party and great value, look no further-all-you-can eat and drink is back! Â Every Thursday this summer, tickets to the Bud Light Party Patio will be just $25. The $25 ticket includes all-you-can-eat burgers, brats, hot dogs, baked beans, potato chips, and cookies 60 minutes prior to the game through the end of the 5th inning, all-you-can-drink domestic and craft drafts 60 minutes prior to the game through the end of the 8th inning, along with complimentary Pepsi products. Thursdays are time for fun with friends on the Bud Light Party Patio.

Celebrate the end of the work week by joining friends at the Gnarly Cedar Lodge for some local craft beer every Friday night, presented by Gnarly Cedar Brewing and Razor 94.7 FM. All Gnarly Cedar Brewing pins will rotate throughout the summer and 14oz. taps will be available for just $5. Gnarly Cedar Brewery is a Wisconsin nanobrewery located in Greenleaf, Wisconsin focused on using traditional techniques along with creative and season ingredients. They focus on bringing flagship beers and rotating seasonal items in their tap house and aim to bring that style all summer long to the ballpark to allow fans to try new creations.

Every Saturday this summer make sure to bring the kids out to the ballpark to burn some energy after the game. Following each Saturday home game is Kids Run the Bases, presented by Culver's and Y100 FM. All kids 12 and under are eligible to take a trip around the baselines.

Sundays are for family time and this deal is one you won't want to miss out on. The Grand Central Station Family Four Pack includes four tickets, four hot dogs, and four Booyah hats for just $40. That's a $122 value! Â Sundays are also the day to bring your glove with to the game as fans will be allowed to Play Catch on the Field postgame, presented by Capital Credit Union. Capital Credit Union will also be giving away logoed baseballs to fans to play catch with. What a deal!

All of the weekly promotional ticket offerings will be available at the Booyah ticket office in advance or on game days during the 2021 regular season, based on availability. Single game tickets go on sale Friday, April 16th.

Opening Day at Capital Credit Union Park is slated for Tuesday, June 1st as the Booyah host the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at 6:35. Group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Pack are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.