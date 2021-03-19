Additional Players Signed to Woodchucks 2021 Roster

March 19, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Woodchucks News Release







Wausau, WI - Kodie Kolden, an infielder from Washington State and Tommy Delgado, an outfielder from Loyola Marymount University have been added to the Wisconsin Woodchucks 2021 Roster.

MIF - Kodie Kolden | 5'11 | R/R | So. | Washington State

After a successful 2020 Northwoods League Season with the St. Cloud Rox we're excited to have Kodie Kolden, a 5'11 sophomore originally from Post Falls, ID, joining the team! In 10 games this spring he is hitting 390 with 16 RBI and one home run. Kodie had an amazing series at Dixie State where he hit .647 with 11 hits, 12 RBI and eight runs scored earlier this year. In a shortened 2020 season Kodie started 12 of the 13 games he appeared in, hitting .256 with six RBI. He was also named to the Pac-12 Conference Spring Academic Honor Roll. As a freshman he started 39 games with six multi-hit games.

"We are very excited to have Kodie Kolden this summer, he is a very good ball player but more than that he has been around before, he is experienced and will be the leader of the infield this summer. He is off to a great start this spring, and I know he'll bring that with him this summer!" says Woodchucks Head Coach Corey Thompson.

OF - Tommy Delgado | 5'10 | R/R | So. | Loyola Marymount University

Originally from La Verne, CA, Tommy Delgado has appeared in 12 games for Loyola Marymount in 2021 leading to a .273 average with three RBI and one home run. In 2020 Tommy appeared in eight games with five RBI. As a freshman in 2019 he batted .280 with 51 hits, 18 runs, eight doubles, two triples, two home runs and 25 RBI, leading him to be named to the All-WCC Freshman Team.

Woodchucks Head Coach Corey Thompson states, "Tommy Delgado is the definition of a ball player; plays hard every day, goes about his work the right way. Tommy comes to us from a fantastic program in LMU, that coaching staff is doing things the right way."

The Wisconsin Woodchucks' 2021 home opener is Tuesday, June 1st. The Wisconsin Woodchucks have many great ticket options for the upcoming 2021 season. Group tickets and tickets packages are now on sale. Order yours today by calling the Woodchucks Ticket Sales team at 715.845.5055 or stopping by the Woodchucks Front Office at 2401 N. 3rd St, Wausau, WI 54403. Single game tickets will go on sale in April.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 19, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.