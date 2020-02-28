Booster's Kids Club & Silver Sounds Club Return in 2020

February 28, 2020 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds announced today the return of two popular fan clubs - Booster's Kids Club presented by First Horizon and the Silver Sounds Club presented by Amerigroup.

Booster's Kids Club, presented by First Horizon, is for children ages 12 and under. The $25 membership includes six general admission tickets to be used for any Sunday home game, 10 Fun Zone vouchers, a Booster's Kids Club T-shirt, a Mini Bat courtesy of First Horizon and a 10% discount at the Sounds Pro Shop.

The Silver Sounds Club, presented by Amerigroup, is for adults ages 55 and over. The $25 membership includes a total of six Select Section tickets to any Sunday-Wednesday home game, a Silver Sounds Club T-shirt, a Drawstring Bag courtesy of Amerigroup and a 10% discount at the Sounds Pro Shop.

Senior Day presented by Amerigroup is set for Sunday, June 28 at First Horizon Park. All fans 55 and over get their chance to run the bases postgame and can take advantage of a $2.00 discount on single-game tickets. Silver Sounds Club members receive complimentary admission to Senior Day and one lucky member will be selected to throw out the ceremonial first pitch of the game. All members of the Silver Sounds Club will receive two complimentary tickets to Senior Day.

To order a membership for any of the three fan clubs, call 615-690-HITS, e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com, or place an online order at www.nashvillesounds.com.

The 2020 season begins on Thursday, April 9 when the Sounds host the Iowa Cubs at 6:35 p.m. 2020 season ticket memberships are on sale through the Nashville Sounds ticket office. For more information on membership packages, call 615-690-4487, or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

