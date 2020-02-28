Iowa Cubs Announce 2020 Promotional Schedule

February 28, 2020 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Iowa Cubs News Release





DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs will embark on their 52nd season of baseball in Des Moines, and with it comes another packed calendar of family fun at Principal Park. The 2020 Promotional Schedule features 10 firework dates, three specialty jerseys, several theme nights, and giveaways.

Single-game tickets go on sale online at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 1. Fans can purchase tickets in-person at Principal Park or by phone beginning at 8:30 a.m. Monday, March 2.

Weekly promotions returning in 2020 include Mug Club on Thursdays, Firework Fridays, Pre-Game Catch on the Field on Saturdays, Kids Run the Bases postgame Sundays, and Pedal to the Park on Sundays.

The I-Cubs will add a revamped Family Fun Pack option for Sunday that includes four reserved grandstand tickets, four pizza slices or hot dogs, and Kids Zone wristbands for just $60. Additional tickets can be purchased for $15 each.

New in 2020 is a TWOsday offering. For just $22, fans can get a package of two Reserved Grandstand tickets, two hot dogs, and two beers or sodas on any Tuesday home game.

6-4-3 Double Play Wednesdays will also be introduced. Six different food items will be offered for $3 each for one hour after gates open. Concession items include popcorn, peanuts, soda, domestic beer, malt cups and kettle corn.

Fan costumers and character appearances dot this years' promotional schedule beginning with May the 4th Be With You - Star Wars® Night. Princesses take over on June 6, and Clark the Cub is scheduled to travel from Wrigley Field for his Principal Park debut on Aug. 8. All characters will be available for photo opportunities in the concourse.

Outdoors Dan from 1350 ESPN Radio will host Outdoors Night on July 11 with special guests Larry and Dan from Respect the Game TV on the Sportsman's Channel. Fans will be able to interact with local conservation groups and outfitters at tables throughout the concourse, and win prizes throughout the game.

Highlighting this season's giveaways is a Colin Rea bobblehead - the reigning PCL Pitcher of the Year and Iowa native - on July 25. Fans will receive a 2020 magnet schedule on April 14, a schedule poster on April 18, an Iowa Cubs jersey shirt on June 30 and a Cubbie Bear magnet schedule on June 18. Additional giveaway items will be announced at a later date.

Iowa will play at 4:38 p.m. on Saturday, May 2 to make way for screening of A League of Their Own following the contest. Fans are invited to bring blankets to sit on the outfield grass during the film.

The Iowa Cubs will wear three specialty jerseys in 2020 beginning with Boy Scouts uniforms on May 3. The game-worn jerseys will be auctioned in the concourse during the game with proceeds benefitting local Boy Scouts. The team then transforms into the Demonios de Moines on May 5, June 7, July 12 and Aug. 23; and the Iowa Caucuses on May 16 and Aug. 20.

Furry friends invade the ballpark for Dogs Days on June 1 and Aug. 10. Dollar Dogs will accompany both dates and will also be available on April 30, July 6 and Aug. 31.

Iowa opens the 2020 season in Nashville on April 9, before debuting at Principal Park on April 14 at 6:38 p.m. against San Antonio. For more information about the upcoming season, visit www.iowacubs.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from February 28, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.