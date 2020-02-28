Netting to be Extended at Smith's Ballpark

February 28, 2020 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release





SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake Bees and Salt Lake City have begun construction to extend the protective netting at Smith's Ballpark. The net extension will cover nearly to each foul pole down the right and left field lines.

"Fan experience at Smith's Ballpark is always a top priority and that includes fan safety," said Bees President Marc Amicone. "We are grateful for our partnership with Salt Lake City that allows us to make upgrades to the ballpark that will ensure a safe environment while enjoying our national pastime."

The net will be the same braided and knotless Ultra Cross Netting currently stretching from the end of each dugout, allowing for 95% spectator visibility. Additionally, the net will retract in sections 6 and 7 on the first base side and 19 and 20 on the third base side prior to games to preserve fan and player interactions.

The net extension is scheduled to finish in early March and will be in place for the first baseball game of the year at Smith's Ballpark when the University of Utah hosts Utah Valley on March 17. The Bees will play their home opener on Thursday, April 9 against the El Paso Chihuahuas at Smith's Ballpark. Bees season tickets and mini plans are on sale now by calling 801-325-BEES (2337) with single game tickets available online at www.slbees.com starting on March 1.

