What's New at the Park?

February 28, 2020 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release





With individual game tickets for the Albuquerque Isotopes' season going on sale this Monday at 10:00 am, fans coming to Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park will welcome many new and improved features as they look forward to the 2020 season.

"We want to thank the fans for their amazing feedback as we continue to aim to improve the fan experience," said Isotopes General Manager John Traub. "Our local and national accolades are due primarily to the fantastic relationship we have with the fans. We aim to provide exemplary customer service while the fans enjoy a safe and wholesome experience at the ballpark."

Some highlights of what people can expect this year include:

- The City of Albuquerque is expanding the netting down both foul lines. The City originally expanded the netting in 2016 and this expansion is in accordance with what is becoming the new industry standard throughout professional baseball.

- As was the case in 2019, tents will be set up outside the entrances during the summer months to help protect people from the hot sun and monsoon rains.

- As announced in 2019, the facility is now an entirely smoke-free venue. Smoking of cigarettes, e-cigarettes and vaping are prohibited at the stadium.

- A new display featuring artwork from children in local hospitals will be featured on the walls in front of sections 128-132. The "Community Art Wall" will feature ceramic tiles decorated by children for all fans to enjoy. This project is being presented by Summit Electric Supply.

- An all-time record 11 deeply discounted and free ticket special options are available through various retail partners, including Miller Lite/Coors Light, PNM, Smith's grocery stores, Rio Grande Credit Union, Pepsi, the Albuquerque Journal, New Mexico Sports & Wellness, New Mexico Lottery, Premier Distributing/Isotopes Brew, Costco and Benefit Source. Details about all of the ticket specials are available at abqisotopes.com.

- New detailed and fan-friendly displays outlining the locations of the many available food and beverage items will be at the first base and third base entrances.

The complete promotional schedule - featuring six Mariachis games, 14 fireworks shows, 24 giveaways and two appearances by actors from the hit TV show "The Office" - was released last week and is available on the Isotopes website and social media platforms.

The 10-millionth fan in the history of the Albuquerque Isotopes franchise is expected to come through the gates late during the 2020 season. Details regarding the celebration of this historic landmark will be announced during the season.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from February 28, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.