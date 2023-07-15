Boomers Unable to Slow New Jersey

July 15, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Schaumburg Boomers News Release







PATERSON, NJ - The Schaumburg Boomers were unable to slow down the offense of the New Jersey Jackals despite an early back-and-forth contest as the Jackals scored 11 times over three at bats to streak to a 14-7 win in the middle game of a road series on Saturday night.

Following a weather delay of over an hour, the second straight contest afflicted by mother nature, the Boomers wasted no time in taking advantage of an erratic Bryan Pena, scoring twice without a hit after drawing two walks, a hit by pitch and an error. Zach Huffins drove home the first run with a bases loaded fielder's choice and Brett Milazzo lifted a sacrifice fly. Martin Figueroa recorded a homer in the bottom of the first to cut the deficit in half, homering in the first inning for a second consecutive time to begin his New Jersey career.

The hosts took the lead behind a pair of runs in the bottom of the second, but the lead was short lived as the Boomers plated a pair in the third. Huffins doubled to left-center to score a run and came in to score on an error. The double marked the first hit of the contest for the Boomers. The go-ahead run crossed on an error. The 4-3 edge held until the bottom of the fifth when with two outs Frontier League All-Star Game MVP Keon Barnum notched a two-run single to put the Jackals ahead 5-4. Three runs came across for the Boomers in the top of the sixth to counter. John Fiorenza notched an RBI single, Chase Dawson doubled home a run, and Gaige Howard lifted a sacrifice fly. The lead was short lived however as new Jersey scored six in the bottom of the inning, keyed by a grand slam from Barnum to open an 11-7 edge. New Jersey tacked on three more runs in the seventh.

Miguel Reyes suffered the loss in relief, his first of the year. The Schaumburg pitching staff issued 14 walks in the loss. Antonio Frias departed with the lead after working five innings with five walks and five strikeouts. Huffins finished with a pair of hits as the Boomers totaled seven in the loss.

The Boomers (31-21) conclude the first post All-Star break series at New Jersey on Sunday at 3:35 pm CST. The team returns home on July 21. Visit boomersbaseball.com to secure your tickets to a game in the second part of the season before summer is gone or call 847-461-3695 to ensure you don't miss out on the fun.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from July 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.