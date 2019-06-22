Boomers Survive Southern Illinois

SCHAUMBURG, IL - The Schaumburg Boomers, presented by Wintrust Community Banks, squandered an eight-run lead but walked off with a 12-11 victory over the Southern Illinois Miners when Matt Rose roped a two-strike single into right field with two outs in the bottom of the ninth with the bases loaded.

The Boomers sprinted to an 8-1 lead early in the contest, bouncing Southern Illinois starter Greg Marino from the game in the third inning. Jimmy Galusky hit a two-run homer as the second batter of the game to put Schaumburg ahead. After Southern Illinois scored in the second, Schaumburg sent 10 men to the plate in scoring six times in the third. Galusky led off the inning with a solo homer. Alex Polston plated a pair with a double while Dylan Jones, Zach Taylor and Jack Parenty also posted run-scoring hits in the inning.

The Boomers led 11-3 after six innings, but Southern Illinois scored twice in the seventh and tacked on six runs in the eighth to tie the game. Four of the runs in the eighth came with two outs, and five were unearned. Three singles loaded the bases in the bottom of the ninth before Rose broke through with two outs, driving home pinch runner Rayden Sierra with the winning run.

Connor Reed started and worked five innings but did not factor in the decision after allowing two unearned runs with six strikeouts. Connor Eller grabbed his fourth win in relief. The Boomers struck out 15 times but amassed season high totals in hits and runs, finishing with 19 hits as eight players logged hits. Galusky, Polson and Taylor tallied three apiece with Galusky and Polston driving home three runs each.

The Boomers (21-17) cap the homestand with a 1:00 p.m. Family Day on Sunday. RHP Orlando Rodriguez (0-0, 1.23) is scheduled to make his second professional start against RHP Chase Cunningham (5-2, 3.12). Visit boomersbaseball.com for tickets and information or call 847-461-3695.

