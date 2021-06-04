Bond Homers Twice in Blowout Win over Hawks

Boise, ID. - The Missoula PaddleHeads scored 10 runs in the ninth inning of game one of a three game set against the Boise Hawks on Wednesday evening at Memorial Stadium. Missoula would not enjoy the same success in the opening inning Thursday night being held scoreless in the inning. That would not be a sign of things to come for the PaddleHeads attack however as they would break out offensively over the next three innings on their way to a 20-8 victory.

The PaddleHeads would score 13 combined in innings two through four to open a sizeable advantage. Rallies in the second, and third innings were fueled by a pair of three run home runs off the batt of right fielder Aaron Bond. The Indiana native would finish 4-for-6 with 6 RBIs in the game.

A six-run rally in the sixth inning would blow the game wide open for Missoula who opened a 19-7 advantage in the process. Catcher Zach Almond would deliver the big blow in the inning with a grand slam to put an exclamation point on the inning. Almond would finish the game 4-for-5 with 6 driven in and three runs scored. Over Almond's last three games, the North Carolina native is 11-for-15 with 2 home runs, and 12 RBIs.

The PaddleHeads have outscored the Hawks 36-8 over the first two games of the series. The home run ball has been a huge weapon for Missoula in the series with nine homers coming in that span. Over the PaddleHeads last thee games, they have scored at least 10 runs in each game and are averaging 16 runs per game.

Missoula (9-2) have ensured themselves a winning record on this six-game road trip with the win over the Hawks (3-8). The PaddleHeads plan to hand the ball to Domingo Pena (1-0 2.70 ERA) in the series finale looking for the three-game sweep. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Listen to the game on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.

