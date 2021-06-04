Almond Leads Offensive Attack in Win over Hawks

Boise, ID. - The Missoula PaddleHeads made their final regular season appearance at Memorial Stadium in Boise on Friday night in the series finale. Missoula's offense rolled in the first two games of the series outscoring the Hawks 36-8 over that span. That trend would continue in a big way for the PaddleHeads in a 16-8 victory to clinch a three-game sweep in the series. Missoula also finished their first road trip of the season with a record of (5-1).

The PaddleHeads wasted little time getting the offense in gear in the ballgame scoring in each of the game's first five innings to jump out to a 14-5 advantage. Zach Almond did damage with an RBI single to highlight a six-run rally in the fifth that blew the game open. Almond continued his torrid pace at the plate in the process finishing 4-for-6 with 2 driven in. The native of North Carolina finished the three-game series 11-for-16 combined with two home runs and 11 RBIs. Almond also has tallied at least three hits in each of his last four games.

The home run ball would also continue to be a factor for Missoula as Dean Nevarez, Clay Fischer, and Jared Akins all homered in the game. The PaddleHeads tallied 11 home runs in the three-game set opposite the Hawks. Fischer homered in every game of the series and would finish 1-for-4 in the game Friday. The Southern California native has recorded a hit in each of his last six games.

Domingo Pena earned his second win of the season in five innings of work on the mound. Rookie reliver Greg Elder was also solid in two innings allowing only one hit while striking out five.

The PaddleHeads (10-2) will now return home for a three-game series opposite the Hawks (3-9) on Saturday. Missoula will look to build on the momentum from the series on the road that saw the PaddleHeads outscore the Hawks 52-16.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. This game will be simulcast live on SWX Montana, and ESPN Missoula 102.9 FM.

