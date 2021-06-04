Bond and Almond Combine to Sink Hawks

Boise, ID - Two big innings lifted the Missoula PaddleHeads over the Boise Hawks by a final score of 20-8 on Thursday night.

Boise scored first in the contest when Hidekel Gonzalez hit a sacrifice fly to score Bryce Brown, who reached on an infield single to leadoff the home half of the first.

The PaddleHeads would put a three spot on the board thanks to an Aaron Bond homerun in the top of the second before Boise battled back to tie the game at three in the bottom half of the inning.

Cory Meyer led off with a double before coming home to score on a Greg White RBI triple. Hunter Larson followed with a flyball to left field for a sacrifice fly that scored White.

Things went downhill for the Hawks quickly in the top of the third, Bond connected on his second three-run homerun of the night and Clay Fisher added a solo shot as part of a six run half-inning.

Missoula would again see six cross the plate in the top of the sixth, with four of them coming home on a Zachary Almond grand slam. Both Almond and Bond finished the evening with four hits and six RBIs.

The last game of the season opening homestand will take place Friday, June 4th at 7:15 PM, with Eddy Reynoso set to oppose Domingo Pena of the PaddleHeads on the mound.

