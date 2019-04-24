Bombers Bring Another Two Locals Back Home

April 24, 2019 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL) - Brazos Valley Bombers News Release





Bryan/College Station, TX - The Brazos Valley Bombers announced on Wednesday the signing of three right-handed pitchers from Paris Junior College. Freshman Zach Norris will be joined by Brazos Valley locals John Altman and Cannon Davis.

"We love bringing ballplayers home for the summer," Bombers Manager Brian Nelson said. "they really understand what we (Bombers) are all about. A lot of these kids have grown up coming to Bombers games and understand that winning is important here, and it is fun and they want to be a part of it. There is a lot of high quality talent in this area, and that is a testament to the local youth and high school programs."

John Altman, the College Station, TX local, is in his sophomore season at Paris. This will actually be Altman's 2nd stint with the Bombers. Last season, he made an impact for the Bombers even though it was in limited action. Altman posted a 2.18 ERA over 7 appearances. In 12 innings of work, he collected 2 saves, struck out 13, while only giving up 7 hits.

Joining Altman from College Station is Cannon Davis. Davis, also in his sophomore season at Paris, is also no stranger to the Texas Collegiate League. Cannon actually spent some time with the Texarkana Twins last season. Cannon has made 17 appearances for the Paris Dragons this Spring and currently has notched 25 strikeouts in 20 innings.

Zach Norris, the Paris, TX native, is in his freshman season with the Dragons. Norris has been fairly dominant during his 1st year of college baseball. Norris sports a 2.30 ERA over 60 plus innings while logging an impressive 86 strikeouts.

Come out to watch the Bombers take on The Baton Rouge Rougarou at the home opener on June 4th.

Come out to watch the Bombers take on The Baton Rouge Rougarou at the home opener on June 4th.

