Upperclassmen Headline Generals Latest Roster Additions

With the 2019 Texas Collegiate League season a few short weeks away, the Victoria Generals have added to their 2019 roster. This week, the Generals have announced the addition of three upperclassmen that will help lead the Generals. Payton Robertson, LSU-Shreveport, Tucker Redden and Chase Evans, both from Texas State will all suit up for the Generals as they look to defend the title. This will be the Generals 11th season in the Texas Collegiate League.

Payton Robertson, junior middle infielder from Orange, Texas, is in his first season at LSU-Shreveport after spending the last two seasons at Lamar University. Robertson is having an incredible season (as of 04/23) leading the team hitting .415 with 76 hits, 48 runs scored, 43 RBI's, 13 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 31 stolen bases and an on-base percentage of .468. LSU- Shreveport is having another great season leading their conference and Robertson's offensive explosion has been a key to their success.

Tucker Redden, a RS-junior from Rockport, Texas, is transitioning from catcher to pitcher for the Bobcats as he hits the field next season. In 2018, Redden appeared in 37 games (24 start) behind the plate for the University of Houston.

Chase Evans, a junior outfielder from Kingwood, Texas, will return for his third season with the Generals. Evans is in his first season with Texas State after transferring from Tyler Junior College. Last Summer for the Generals, Evans appeared in 23 games, hit .303 with 27 hits, 14 runs scored, 20 RBI's, three doubles, a triple, two home runs, 11 stolen bases and an on-base percentage of .357. This season at Texas State (as of 04/23) Evans has appeared in 24 games for the Bobcats.

The Victoria Generals will play 56 games with 28 of the games being played here in Victoria at Riverside Stadium. The Generals will begin the 2019 at home on May 29th as they take on the Acadiana Cane Cutters. Our opening day game will be a Free Ticket Night presented by the University of Houston-Victoria. The 2019 schedule can be found on the Generals website at www.victoriagenerals.com. Follow the Generals on Facebook and Twitter for further updates on the upcoming season. Fans can buy season tickets and merchandise at the team store located at 1307-H East Airline Road, or by calling 361-485-9522.

