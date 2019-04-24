Texarkana Twins Bring Big 12 Presence to Roster

Texarkana, USA - The Texarkana Twins announced on Wednesday two more signings for the 2019 season in Kansas University Tom Lichty and University of Oklahoma Signee Blake Shannon who is currently at Johnson County Community College.

Tom Lichty, a native of Reno, NV, is in his sophomore season at Kansas University. The tough utility infielder saw action in 21 games as a freshman and currently has appeared in 17 games making 12 starts for the Jayhawks. During his prep career, Lichty was named to the all-state team twice and was also named the Nevada offensive player of the year.

Blake Shannon from Tulsa, OK, will be joining the Oklahoma Sooners in the Fall of 2019. Shannon currently is finishing his junior college career at Johnson County Community College where he is currently hitting .412 in 38 games. Shannon was a prep standout, being ranked by Perfect Game as the number nine short-stop in Oklahoma.

Shannon and Lichty should help solidify the defensive infield for the Twins and bring a strong presence to the line-up every night.

Come support your Texarkana Twins and join our boys when the season starts on May 29 when the Twins host the Baton Rouge Rougarou at 7:05 p.m. at George Dobson Field.

