Bombers Announce One More Addition to 2020 Roster
June 30, 2020 - Texas Collegiate League (TCL) - Brazos Valley Bombers News Release
Bryan / College Station, TX - The Brazos Valley Bombers are excited to announce one final addition to the 2020 roster prior to the season opener tonight. John Cheatwood, a pitcher from Marshall, will be joining the Bombers' complete 34-man roster.
Cheatwood played his first season for The Herd in 2020 after spending a year with Lincoln Trail College. While at Lincoln Trail, he maintained a 2.24 ERA while striking out 59 in 66.1 innings pitched. He pitched for Sinclair Community College in his freshman year and finished with a 7-1 record.
The final roster is as follows:
Pitchers
Name Year Throws School Role
Bryce Miller So. Right Texas A&M Starter
Travis Hester So. Right Baylor Starter
Jaycob Deese So. Right Houston Starter
Logan Teske Jr. Right SE OK State Starter
Tristian Stivors Jr. Right Texas State Starter
Trevis Sundgren Jr. Right Texas State Starter
Henry Bird So. Right A&M-Corpus Closer
Pepper Jones Jr. Right UTSA Closer
Zach Griggs Jr. Right UTSA Relief
Zach Poe So. Right Paris JC Submarine
Jack Brinley Fr. Right Temple JC Long Relief
John Cheatwood Jr. Right Marshall Relief
Cody Collins Jr. Right Houston Baptist Relief
Nick Galese R-Jr. Right Dominican College Relief
Logan Bell Fr. Right Akron Relief
Reece Easterling Jr. Right UTSA Long Relief
Nick Urbantke Jr. Left A&M Corpus Relief
Dontae Woodard So. Left Texas State Long Relief
Batters
Name Year B/T School Position
Taylor Smith So. R/R Grayson Catcher
Preston Hoffart So. R/R Blinn Catcher
Wesley Faison Jr. R/R Texas State 1st Base
Sean Arnold R-Jr. R/R UTSA 1st Base
Logan Sartori Jr. R/R Texas A&M 2nd Base
Adam Bland Fr. R/R Hendrix 2nd Base
Caden Homniok Fr. R/R Blinn 3rd Base
Austin Bost Jr. L/R Texas A&M 3rd Base
Kelby Weyler R-So. R/R Lamar Shortstop
Jeffrey David Fr. R/R Dallas Baptist Shortstop
Manny Garcia Sr. R/R Louisiana Tech Left Field
Bryant Shellenbarger Jr. L/R Akron Left Field
Shane Sirdashney So. R/R UTSA Center Field
Cole Grubbs R-Sr. R/R UTRGV Center Field
Sam Thompson Fr. R/R TCU Right Field
Grayson Tatrow So. L/L Abilene Christian Right Field
The Bombers open the 2020 season at Travis Field against the Round Rock Hairy Men today, June 30, at 7:05 PM.
