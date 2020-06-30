U.S. Integrity and Texas Collegiate League Announce Partnership to Ensure Sports Integrity

Las Vegas, NV and Bryan, TX - U.S. Integrity is proud to announce it will provide integrity monitoring for the Texas Collegiate League, which begins its 17th season Tuesday, June 30th. In a first-of-its-kind partnership. U.S. Integrity advised the league and its 10 teams on strategies to position the league as a viable, legal sports betting option in any state or sportsbook that wishes to post odds on games.

Filling a void in a country starved for baseball, the TCL will feature more than 250 players from 20+ states on 10 teams, all playing in some of baseball's most iconic stadiums including San Antonio, Round Rock, Frisco and Amarillo. The league also encompasses Oklahoma and Louisiana for the first time as well.

"Sports betting is available in 13 U.S. states. Sportsbooks are starved for games. It was pretty obvious to us that the TCL was going to be a home run," said U.S. Integrity founder and CEO Matt Holt. "We helped position the league from a data and integrity perspective, and the interest from the sportsbooks was instant."

Don Best Sports is providing international rotation numbers and distributing to its global network of sports books. U.S. Integrity will monitor all betting activity and provide the TCL with 24/7 access to a proprietary dashboard that flags suspicious betting activity.

"TCL players come from 20+ states and dozens of schools from coast to coast," said TCL president Uri Geva. "We have fans in every state who will be watching TCL TV. If they are in nearby states (like Iowa, Arkansas and New Mexico) or baseball hotbeds like Nevada, New Jersey and Pennsylvania... sports betting will increase interest and eyeballs on our league"

For 17 years, the Texas Collegiate League has been a premiere destination for college baseball players looking to showcase their talents for Major League Baseball scouts. This year, 10 teams will play 30 games apiece from June 30 to August 2, with playoffs concluding on August 8. The league maintains working relationships with college baseball programs throughout the country and features players from the Pac-12, SEC, Big 12, WCC, Missouri Valley, Sun Belt and Southland conferences.

