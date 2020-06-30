Generals Outlast Cane Cutters in Opening Day Victory

The Victoria Generals outlasted the Acadiana Cane Cutters for an opening day win by the final score of 2 to 1. The Generals and Cane Cutters both came to play in their first regular season action of the year.

The Cane Cutters scored the first run of the ball game in the bottom of the 4th when Cole McConnel drove in Zavier Moore to give the Cane Cutters a 1-0 lead.

The Generals would respond in the top of the 6th inning when Hobbs Price delivered a two-out single that brought Jonathan Tapia around to score from second base.

Dylan Turner worked out of serious trouble in the 8th inning. After the first two runners reached, Turner recorded back-to-back strikeouts before forcing a groundout to retire the side.

The Generals would push across the winning run in the top of the 9th inning when Tre Richardson walked to lead off the inning and would later come around to score on a passed ball.

The Generals finished with eight hits in the ball game. Tuffy Dornburg, Bryce Grizaffi and Jonathan Tapia all recorded multiple hits for the Generals.

Dylan Turner gets credit for the win tonight. Turner went two innings, allowing two hits and zero runs while striking out three and walking one. Zach Smith came in and got the save for the Generals, working a perfect bottom of the 9th inning, which included two strikeouts.

The Generals will be back in action tomorrow night when they take on the Acadiana Cane Cutters for the second game in a three game series. The Generals home opener will be this Friday, July 3rd, when they take on the Brazos Valley Bombers. This weekends games will all be free admission, so come out to Riverside Stadium and support your Generals!

