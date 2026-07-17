Boise vs. Portland on CBSSN ! Tonight at 9:30
Published on July 17, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Athletic Club Boise YouTube Video
CBS Sports Golazo Network and ESPN+ will continue to provide full-season coverage of the USL Championship and League One season throughout the year with action available to stream for free through CBS Sports Golazo Network.
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United Soccer League One Stories from July 17, 2026
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- New York Cosmos Unite Legends, Current Team and Community as World Cup Final Weekend Begins in New Jersey - New York Cosmos
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