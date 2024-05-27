Boise Stays Hot to Top Jackalopes

May 27, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Grand Junction Jackalopes News Release







The Boise Hawks defeated the Grand Junction Jackalopes with a strong offensive performance, securing an 11-3 victory. The Hawks improved their record to 5-1 while the Jackalopes dropped to 1-5.

After a scoreless first inning, the Hawks broke the game open with a three-run second inning. Tyner Hughes started the scoring with a double, followed by RBIs from Benjamin Livorsi and Trevor Minder.

The fourth inning saw Boise add four more runs. Joseph Kalafut's two-run single and another two-run hit from Trevor Minder highlighted the offensive outburst, putting the Hawks ahead 7-1.

Boise sealed the game with another four-run burst in the sixth inning, with contributions from Noah Marcelo, Joseph Kalafut, and a two-run double from Trevor Minder. The Jackalopes managed two runs in the eighth inning, including a solo home run by Druw Sackett.

Grand Junction's defensive issues continued, committing three errors that contributed to their defeat. In contrast, Boise played error-free baseball, which supported their pitchers and maintained their momentum throughout the game.

The Boise Hawks displayed a comprehensive performance with strong pitching, explosive hitting, and flawless defense. The Grand Junction Jackalopes, despite showing some offensive potential with Druw Sackett and Andres Rios, were hampered by defensive errors and inconsistent pitching. With this victory, the Hawks continue their strong season start, while the Jackalopes will need to address their defensive lapses and pitching woes to improve their standing.

The Jackalopes kick off their series against the Yolo High Wheelers in Davis, CA on Monday at 5:30pm MST. Watch all season long at https://share.flosports.tv/SHbH.

The Jackalopes Opening Night at Suplizio Field is slated for June 4th at 6:35pm against the Northern Colorado Owlz. Tickets are available at https://vivenu.com/seller/grand-junction-jackalopes-x73o

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from May 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.