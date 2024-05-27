Vibes Sweep High Wheelers in Memorial Day Weekend Doubleheader

May 27, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Rocky Mountain Vibes News Release







DAVIS, C.A. - The first series of the 2024 Rocky Mountain Vibes was anything but average. With a traditional six-game series between the Vibes and Yolo High Wheelers scheduled from Tuesday to Sunday, a Tuesday game was extended into Wednesday, with no games on Thursday and Saturday, and a doubleheader on Sunday.

Despite the postponements due to light delays at Dobbins Stadium, Rocky Mountain defeated Yolo 10-7 and 7-5 on Saturday, moving to 2-1 on the season.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from May 27, 2024

Vibes Sweep High Wheelers in Memorial Day Weekend Doubleheader - Rocky Mountain Vibes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.