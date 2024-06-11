Boise Hawks Week 3 Recap

June 11, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

Boise Hawks News Release







BOISE, Idaho - Boise swept a three-game series from Idaho Falls at Memorial Stadium, June 7-9. The Hawks also took two of three from the Chukars on the road, June 4-6 to take a 5-1 lead in the Highway Series sponsored by the Idaho Transportation Department.

Boise (13-5) is now 8-1 at home this season and tied for second place with the Northern Colorado Owlz, two games back of the league-leading Missoula PaddleHeads (15-3).

After dropping the opener in Idaho Falls, the Hawks outscored the Chukars 42-7 over the next-two nights to take the series.

At home, Boise averaged 11 runs per game in its sweep. The Hawks continue their 12-game homestand, Tuesday night against Grand Junction. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05. It is Five Dollar Tuesday, featuring a general admission ticket and a hot dog for $5.

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

June 4 at Idaho Falls

The Hawks gave up three runs in the bottom of the seventh and lost 6-5. Troy Viola was 3-for-4 at the plate and Reed Garland received no decision despite not giving up an earned run in his five-inning outing.

June 5 at Idaho Falls

Boise scored in each of the first-five innings and rolled to a 22-1 victory. Viola was 5-for-7 with a home run and seven RBI while Patrick Merino added a 4-for-7 night with a home run, four RBI and five runs. Luke Malone (2-0) was outstanding, giving up one run while striking out 10 over seven innings to lower his Pioneer League leading ERA to 1.93.

June 6 at Idaho Falls

The Hawks one-upped their performance from the night before, scoring in the first-six innings of a 20-6 win. Ben Livorsi collected three hits, including a home run, and drove in six. Micah Yonamine was 3-for-5 with two doubles and four RBI and DJ Poteet added four hits in six trips to the plate.

June 7 vs. Idaho Falls

Noah Marcello snapped a 2-2 tie with a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth and Hawks went on to win 10-6. Marcello finished the game 4-for-4. Andrew Edwards (1-0) struck out seven in seven innings to earn the win in his first start.

June 8 at Boise

Merino was 3-for-5 with two doubles and four RBI as the Hawks outslugged the Chukars 17-14. Poteet went 5-for-6 with a pair of doubles, two stolen bases and four runs. Yonamine added three hits and three RBI. Mike Peterson (4-0) went five innings to earn his league-leading fourth victory.

June 9 at Boise

Newcomer Armani Sanchez homered leading off the bottom of the sixth to lift the Hawks to a 6-5 victory. Sanchez made his debut as a pinch runner the night before and homered in his first start. Ronaldo Fernandez was fantastic in relief as he struck five in three innings to garner his first save.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from June 11, 2024

Boise Hawks Week 3 Recap - Boise Hawks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.