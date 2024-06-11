Boise Hawks Announce Partnership with Wendy's

June 11, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL)

The Boise Hawks, an independent baseball team of the Pioneer League in partnership with Wendy's®, announced today an alternative co-brand for the 2024 season. For five home games, the Hawks will play as the Boise Baconators, named after Wendy's signature Baconator® sandwich and a fan favorite. Big and bold, both in size and flavor, the Baconator was the obvious choice when choosing a sandwich to represent a team as fierce as the Boise Hawks. Wendy's is looking forward to serving the Baconator and Breakfast Baconator® to Hawks fans all season long!

"We are extremely excited to get involved in our community in such a fun way. Wendy's is a very innovative and lively brand that loves to give back to our guests and community, and I think you can certainly see that with this partnership." - Jim and Kathy Taggart, Wendy's franchisees and owner of 15 local Wendy's restaurants in Boise. "We also have deep baseball roots with Kathy being the daughter of Hall of Famer, Harmon Killebrew. This unique Wendy's partnership with such a great local organization in the Boise Hawks is a match made in heaven for us. We'll be rooting for the Boise Baconators to win all season long!"

The team will wear customized Boise Baconators jerseys and hats for five games, beginning mid- June. The Boise Baconators will take the field on the following dates:

"Having the opportunity to continue our terrific partnership with Wendy's and the iconic Baconator brand as a jersey alternate for the 2024 season excites everyone here with the Hawks. It is a testament of the popularity the Wendy's brand has with the fans and in the community as a whole." - Matt Osbon | General Manager of Sales and Marketing

Boise Hawks (Baconators) fans will have the opportunity to purchase a Boise Baconators Ticket Package, which includes a Reserved Seat to each of the five Boise Baconators games and one coupon for a Free Wendy's Breakfast Baconator. Information on the ticket package can be found at BoiseHawks.com.

Additionally, if the Boise Baconators score five or more runs at one of these games, all fans in attendance will receive one coupon for a Buy One, Get One Breakfast Baconator or Baconator valid the next day at any Boise area Wendy's.

