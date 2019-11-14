Boise Hawks Release 2020 Schedule

BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks, Short Season affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, have announced their 2020 game schedule. The 2020 campaign once again begins on the road against the Tri-City Dust Devils (San Diego Padres) on Wednesday, June 17th.

Opening Night at Memorial Stadium will take place on Monday, June 22nd against the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes (San Francisco Giants). The final regular season game will be held at home on Sunday September 6th against the Eugene Emeralds (Chicago Cubs).

"Even as it may appear that it's a long way away, Opening Night is only 256 days away," says Boise Hawks General Manager, Mike Van Hise. "This off-season the Hawks staff will be hard at work planning to make 2020 the best season yet."

The Hawks will host four Mondays, four Tuesdays, six Wednesdays, six Thursdays, six Fridays, six Saturdays, and six Sundays. For the full schedule click here.

The full promotional schedule; including official game times, post-game fireworks shows, giveaways, touring entertainment acts, and theme programs; will be released by the Hawks in the future.

