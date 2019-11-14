Volcanoes to Join Copa de la Diversion

November 14, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Salem-Keizer Volcanoes News Release







Campesinos de Salem-Keizer logo

(Salem-Keizer Volcanoes) Campesinos de Salem-Keizer logo(Salem-Keizer Volcanoes)

The Salem-Keizer Volcanoes have been selected by Minor League Baseball as one of 22 teams across the country to join their Copa de la DiversiÃ³n program beginning with the 2020 season.

"Copa de la DiversiÃ³n," or "Fun Cup," is a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams' local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities.

After its test run with two teams (Las Vegas and Charlotte) in 2017, Copa de la DiversiÃ³n began in earnest in 2018. The program grew in 2019 and is adding 22 additional teams in 2020, including the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes.

Aiming to promote and support Hispanic culture in their ballpark, on specific nights - the Volcanoes will adopt a new identity themed around aspects of Latino heritage that reflected both the spirit of the club and the community they represent. Sporting vibrantly colored uniforms and new logos, the Campesinos will take the field to Spanish music while fans will enjoy food, games and special guests that celebrate the Hispanic culture.

"Love them. Love spicing it up a bit," said Volcanoes' infielder Gio Brusa (2016) before taking the field this past season for the Las Ardillas Voladoras (Richmond Flying Squirrels). "We'll definitely take bigger crowds for it, and everyone seems real bought in. Look around and you see quite a few Ardillas hats and shirts. It's pretty cool." According to Anthony Oppermann, marketing director and public address announcer for the team, "It's been fun to see all the different fans coming in wearing Ardillas gear, not only on Ardillas nights, but on various nights throughout the course of the season," he said. "It's really resonating with kids."

"The fact that kids are loving the program made it resonate loudly with us," said Mickey Walker, CEO for the Volcanoes. "We can hardly wait to take the field as the Campesinos next season."

The first opportunity will be Sunday, June 21 - Father's Day! "We're expecting a Sell Out," commented Walker. "Our first Campesinos Night and on Father's Day - Wow!!"

5 additional Campesinos dates have been selected: Sunday's July 5, July 26 and August 16. Plus, Saturday's August 8 and September 5.

About the Campesinos: A tribute to their hard work, Salem-Keizer's "Campesinos" moniker pays tribute to the collective contributions of farmworkers toward establishing Oregon as one of the leading agricultural regions in the United States.

"The Campesinos name, logos, wordmarks and "El Campo" symbol were developed and selected by members of our local Hispanic community including the Latino Business Alliance," said Mitche Graf, President of Business Operations for the Volcanoes. "That led us to something that is both exciting for our Hispanic fans -- I think even our non-Hispanic fans are going to be excited about this -- honoring our Hispanic community. We've been working on this since January," said Graf. "It's come together very nicely and I want to thank Everando Castro for his compelling design work and Bo Lane helping continuously to move this process forward - we could not be happier with the work they and the committee accomplished."

"This will also provide our Latino players the opportunity to feel more comfortable and get acclimated quicker to their new surroundings. It's truly a win-win scenario for everyone," added Walker.

Minor League Baseball reports that attendance saw crowds 24.4 percent larger on Copa de la DiversiÃ³n Nights in 2019 and the new logos, unlike anything most Minor League teams had ever attempted before, became a merchandising sensation. The Campesinos logos are displayed below. The Official on-field uniforms are in development and will be announced in Spring.

And, El Campo Campesinos Merchandise is Available at Volcanoes Stadium, online at www.volcanoesbaseball.com or by calling 503-390-2225.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from November 14, 2019

Volcanoes to Join Copa de la Diversion - Salem-Keizer Volcanoes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.