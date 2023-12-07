Boise Hawks Named 2023 PBL Organization of the Year

NASHVILLE, TN: The Pioneer Baseball League, presented by Ticketsmarter, has announced at their Winter Meeting that the Boise Hawks have been awarded the 2023 Pioneer Baseball League Organization of the Year. Also known as The McCurdy Cup, named for the long-time Commissioner of the Pioneer Baseball League Jim McCurdy, the Pioneer Baseball League Organization of the Year is an annual award that recognizes the league's franchise that demonstrates continued excellence in its effort both on and off the field.

"What a tremendous honor to be recognized with this award as our staff aspires daily to be engaged in the community and create ballpark memories for all the Treasure Valley. This award is for all of Hawks Nation, we are proud to represent you and wish everyone a happy holiday season." - Jeff Eiseman, Boise Hawks Partner and President

The Hawks and Memorial Stadium have one of the best overall fan experiences in the Pioneer Baseball League, with a variety of concessions offerings and one of the most extensive and innovative promotional schedules in the league. The Hawks took the lead and were one of the first to enter and support the NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) space, working with the Boise State NIL Exchange, welcoming eight Boise State student-athletes to Memorial Stadium for fan meet-and-greets. In 2023, the Hawks led the league in average attendance (3,466) and the second highest total attendance (162,922), the latter for their third consecutive season. In addition to ticket sales, the Hawks led the league in partnership sales and concessions revenues.

"I am truly overwhelmed by this honor. Everything we do, on and off the field, falls under one or more of our core values: Compete at Everything, Set the Standard, Promote Fan Comfort, and Serve the Community. This award is an embodiment of those core values and I'm thrilled to be sharing this with our team, our staff, our fans, and the entire Treasure Valley." - Mike Van Hise, Boise Hawks Vice President

The Hawks commitment to community is a year-round initiative, starting with the inaugural "208 Day" - the local-driven day of community for the Treasure Valley and Idaho. Almost 1,000 people, Hawks staff included, made a personal pledge to contribute to the community by donating to a cause, volunteering their time, or promising a random act of kindness to a stranger. Thanks to their partners, the Hawks were able to distribute 208 prizes to those people for their contribution to the community. Additionally, the Hawks organization, along with their partners, helped the fundraising and donations to non-profit organizations throughout the Treasure Valley to the tune of over six figures.

"The Boise Hawks exemplify what the Pioneer Baseball League experience is all about. The Hawks have great food options, a robust promotional schedule, and a deep commitment to community service. Their ownership, General Manager, and team staff are all about giving their fans a memorable ballpark experience. - Mike Shapiro, Pioneer Baseball League President

