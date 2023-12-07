2023 McCurdy Cup Winner Announced

The Pioneer Baseball League presented by TicketSmarter announced today that the Boise Hawks have won the 2023 McCurdy Cup. The award, named after longtime PBL commissioner Jim McCurdy, is awarded to the club that best demonstrates continued excellence both on and off the field.

"What a tremendous honor to be recognized with this award as our staff aspires daily to be engaged in the community and creating ballpark memories for all the Treasure Valley" said Jeff Eiseman, owner of the Boise Hawks. "This award is for all of Hawks Nation, we are proud to represent you and wish everyone a Happy Holiday season."

The Hawks boasted the largest average league attendance this year and the second highest total attendance, a mark achieved for the second consecutive year. In addition to ticket sales, the Boise Hawks led the league in advertising and concession revenue.

Memorial Stadium has one of the best overall fan experiences in the Pioneer League, with a variety of concessions and one of the most extensive and unique promotional schedules in the league, including fireworks nights, giveaways, Boise Papas Fritas rejoining the MiLB Copa de la Diversion and the Boise Baconators which had jerseys auctioned off to benefit philanthropic causes, pre-game concerts and special events such as Kids Club, Hometown Heroes, Bark in the Park and Boise State student-athlete events.

Lastly, the Hawks have done their part in developing the next generation of baseball fans with initiatives such as the Jr Hawks Camps for promotion of youth baseball clinics or the Kids Club, a Boise Hawks membership for kids 12 and under, and strong involvement in the Play Ball program along with their promotion of the Sports Career Academy, giving the opportunity to college students to work in a professional club and foster upcoming sports managers.

"The Boise Hawks exemplify what the Pioneer League experience is all about," said PBL President Mike Shapiro. "The Hawks have great food options, a robust promotional scheduleand a deep commitment to community service. Their ownership, General Manager and staff are all about giving their fans a memorable ballpark experience."

The Hawks open their 2024 season on May 21stat home against the Grand Junction Jackalopes.

For tickets and more information, please visit boisehawks.com.

