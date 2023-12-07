PaddleHeads Acquire Former Hawaii and Kentucky Star Adam Fogel from Ottawa

December 7, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







Missoula, MT. - The Missoula PaddleHeads have announced that they have acquired former University of Hawaii and University of Kentucky star Outfielder Adam Fogel from the Ottawa Titans in the Frontier League. The PaddleHeads sent a Player to Be Named Later to the Titans for the 6-5, 210 OF who is known for power, on base, and some speed as a multi tool threat. Fogel will join a strong OF with returning PaddleHeads standout Josh Elvir headlining.

PaddleHeads manager Michael Schlact is excited to have him on the roster for the 2024 season and had this to say about acquiring Fogel.

"We're excited to add more depth and talent in acquiring Adam Fogel. He's a big, physical outfielder who can hit, run well, and is a go getter in the outfield. We're excited to have him be a part of what we're doing come May."

Fogel finished his collegiate career in 2022 with the Kentucky Wildcats and then missed the 2023 season after having to have Tommy John surgery. He is healthy now and is considered a potential future prospect for MLB teams. In 2022 with Kentucky, Fogel hit .259 with 7 homeruns, 3 stolen bases, and a .750 OPS in the tough SEC Conference. At Hawaii in 2021, Fogel hit .323 with an .850 OPS.

The PaddleHeads are busy preparing for the 2024 season. Don't miss the chance to see the PaddleHeads live in action this summer! Season tickets are on sale NOW, starting at just $299! Visit https://bit.ly/47qoxUW to secure yours today!

Follow the PaddleHeads on their social media platforms or at www.gopaddleheads.com to stay up to date on the latest happenings around the franchise!

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from December 7, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.