BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks have launched the Treasure Valley Hometown Heroes program to recognize those going above and beyond to help the community during the current pandemic.

Through this program, fans from around the Treasure Valley can nominate those that have shown to be true community heroes, serving the Treasure Valley during the current time of need. Selected nominees will be recognized digitally on the Boise Hawks' social media channels and at Memorial Stadium during the 2020 season.

"Up and down the Treasure Valley, we're seeing everyday Idahoans become hometown heroes going above and beyond to help during the pandemic," said Boise Hawks General Manager, Mike Van Hise. "The Hawks want to do their part in recognizing those men and women."

The Hawks will collect nominations through BoiseHawks.com from fans around the Treasure Valley to nominate those most-deserving.

Up until the season, the Hawks will highlight nominees through the club's social media channels and on BoiseHawks.com. Upon the baseball season, the Hawks will then recognize these deserving groups and individuals in the ballpark and in the game program. Nominations for the Boise Hawks Hometown Heroes can be found at the following link: https://www.milb.com/boise/community/hometownheroes

