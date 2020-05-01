Time Is Almost up Sign up for the Funko Field At-Home 5K TODAY

The Funko Field At-Home 5K ends this weekend; the last day you can register and complete the race is Sunday, May 3. Remember, proceeds will benefit the YMCA of Snohomish County. Although all Snohomish County health and wellness locations are currently closed, they have stepped up to the plate to serve emerging community needs such as emergency child care, childhood hunger, senior wellness checks and virtual wellness classes.

How it works:

Registration is open now! Here are your options:

Option 1) $10 donation

Option 2) $25 fee, including a $10 donation to the Y, a Funko Field T-shirt AND two Upper Box ticket vouchers to a future 'Sox game.

Complete the 5K (or 3.1 miles) between by Sunday, May 3. Post your time and/or a selfie with your favorite AquaSox gear on social media using the hashtag #FunkoField5K; all race participants will receive an official completion certificate.

Challenge your friends and family to run the Funko Field At-Home 5K! Forward them this email or tag them in one of our many social media posts about the 5K!

#FunkoField5K

#GoFrogs

