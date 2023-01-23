Boise Hawks Launch "208 Day"

January 23, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Boise Hawks News Release







BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks have announced their initial plans to turn Wednesday, February 8 into a locally-driven "day of community" for HawksNation, the Treasure Valley, and the entire state of Idaho.

"Community and our commitment to this community has been the backbone of the Boise Hawks brand since our inception and it is even more important now. 208 Day is a way for us to bring together HawksNation with an exciting day of community. We're thrilled to see the outpouring of support from our partners and look forward to watching this great state and area code come together." - Mike Van Hise, Boise Hawks Vice President/General Manager

For 208 Day, the Boise Hawks are planning the following:

Boise Hawks offices will be closed, and the staff will participate in community projects and volunteering with local non-profits.

The Hawks mascot, Humphrey, will be making pop-up appearances throughout the day at various Treasure Valley locations.

At 2:08 PM, the Hawks will be set up at Memorial Stadium (5600 N. Glenwood Street), handing out 208 hot dogs.

The largest interactive piece of 208 Day is a no purchase necessary, enter-to-win raffle. Every hour starting at 10 AM, the Hawks will be raffling off twenty-six prizes (totaling 208) donated by the Hawks and their partners on their social channels. Each of the 208 raffle prizes will include a $5 Gift Card to Dutch Bros. Coffee.

To be entered to win the raffle, fans will need to visit www.208Day.com and enter their name, city, and email address along with a "personal pledge" to do something community-based (donate to a cause, commit to complete a random act of kindness, volunteer with a non-profit, etc.).

Fans can visit www.208Day.com to sign up for the raffle or for up-to-date information on everything surrounding 208 Day. Organizations interested in participating in 208 Day can contact the Boise Hawks directly at 208-322-5000 or 208Day@boisehawks.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from January 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.