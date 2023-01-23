Vibes Announce Creation of Video Scouting Program

January 23, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Rocky Mountain Vibes News Release







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The Rocky Mountain Vibes are excited to announce the creation of the Vibes Scouting Showcase, a new scouting video program that will bolster the ability of players to receive exposure with MLB clubs.

Using video from the Synergy Sports scouting cameras and data from the TrackMan systems installed in Pioneer League ballparks, the Vibes will create video prepackaged with analytics for each player.

This initiative will enhance the ability of scouts to track and review player performances by making the data easy to access. The program will be run by the Director of Baseball and Media Operations, Tyler Petersen.

"Our number one mission for our players is to move them up to affiliated ball. This new program is a win-win for our players and for scouts - it will make it easier for scouts to receive important data about out players and our players will get their performances in front of more eyes. I've had some great conversations with big league team representatives who love what we are doing, and we are looking forward to seeing it in action once we get into the season. We are thrilled to be the first team in independent baseball to provide this service to players."

- Tyler Petersen, Rocky Mountain Vibes Director of Baseball and Media Operations

"We've talked a lot internally over the last year about ways in which we can unlock what we believe is our highest potential. This initiative is essential to do exactly that. We want to build off of last year's success and foster an environment where players know we are working hard for them. I've got great responses so far from our players and we are very excited for the season to start."

- Aaron Griffith, Rocky Mountain Vibes Assistant General Manager

Examples of video from the Vibes Scouting Showcase will be made available to media outlets upon request.

To date this offseason, the Vibes have signed 12 players who will participate in the team's upcoming spring training, including 10 players returning from last year's roster.

The 2023 Rocky Mountain Vibes season begins on May 23 on the road against the Northern Colorado Owlz and the Vibes will host their home opener a few nights later on Saturday, May 27. The Vibes are actively looking for host families for next season. Participating families receive season tickets to enjoy all 48 home games including prime dates and member exclusive events in addition to a monthly stipend per payer they host. For more information please email Kay Goodell at kgoodell@vibesbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from January 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.