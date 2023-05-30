Boise Hawks Homestand #2 Preview

BOISE, ID: The Pioneer Baseball League Southern Division leading Boise Hawks (5-1) return home on Tuesday for a six game homestand against the Ogden Raptors (4-2).

Tuesday, May 30 vs. Ogden Raptors

- Gates Open: 6:00 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

- Four Dollar Tuesday; Fans can purchase a General Admission seat and hot dog for only $4. Available while supplies last.

- Bark in the Park; Fans can bring their four-legged friends to the game every Tuesday.Boise Papas Fritas (Craig Stein Brewing, Radio Rancho, Pepsi, Toyota); The Boise Hawks are participating in MiLB's Copa de la Diversion, as the Boise Papas Fritas. A tribute to the potato - Idaho's state vegetable - and the farming community which drives the state's economy, the Papas Fritas aim to strengthen the connection between the organization and the neighboring Hispanic community through ballpark offerings and ballpark experience.

-Tickets: https://bit.ly/boisehawksmay30

Wednesday, May 31 vs. Ogden Raptors

- Gates Open: 6:00 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

- Hometown Heroes Wednesday (Clark Wardle, Pepsi, Pioneer Federal Credit Union, EverGreen Homes, The Azek Company, Umpqua Bank, Front Porch Properties, Advanced Control Systems and P1FCU); Every Wednesday home game, the Boise Hawks and their partners will recognize and honor the Treasure Valley's hometown heroes.

- Bark in the Park; Fans can bring their four-legged friends to the game every Wednesday.

- Tickets: https://bit.ly/boisehawksmay31

Thursday, June 1 vs. Ogden Raptors

- Gates Open: 5:45 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

- Thirsty Thursday (Coors Light, Cumulus Media); Fans can enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 Pepsi products all game long.

- Thursday Night Concert Series; Come to The Garden at Memorial Stadium early (5:45 PM to 6:45 PM) for a pre-game concert with David Henry and happy hour drink offers.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/boisehawksjune1

Friday, June 2 vs. Ogden Raptors

- Gates Open: 5:45 PM First Pitch: 7:05 PM

- Post-game Fireworks (Fred Meyer, KBOI-TV CBS2); After the game, the Boise Hawks will light up the sky with one of the best fireworks shows in all the Treasure Valley.

- Boise State Women's Soccer Goalkeeper Genevieve Crenshaw Appearance; The Boise Hawks welcome Boise State Women's Soccer Goalkeeper and All-Mountain West First Team Genevieve Crenshaw to Memorial Stadium as part of the Boise Hawks' Boise State Student Athlete

Appearance Series. Genevieve will be available for fan meet and greet, pictures and autographs during the game.

- Friday Night Concert Series; Come to The Garden at Memorial Stadium early (5:45 PM to 6:45 PM) for a pre-game concert with David Henry and happy hour drink offers.

-Tickets: https://bit.ly/boisehawksjune2

Saturday, June 3 vs. Ogden Raptors

- Gates Open: 5:45 PM First Pitch: 7:00 PM

- Larry Thomas (The Soup Nazi from "Seinfeld") Celebrity Appearance (TDS); The Boise Hawks welcome Larry Thomas, who played the Soup Nazi in iconic sitcom, "Seinfeld." Larry Thomas will be available for fan meet and greet, pictures and autographs during the game.

- Saturday Night Concert Series; Come to The Garden at Memorial Stadium early (5:45 PM to 6:45 PM) for a pre-game concert with David Henry and happy hour drink offers.

- Saturday Pre-Game Baseball Clinic (St. Luke's Children's Hospital); Kids can join the Boise Hawks players on the field (6:35 PM - 6:55 PM) for a free pre-game baseball skills clinic.

- Tickets: https://bit.ly/boisehawksjune3

Sunday, June 4 vs. Ogden Raptors

- Gates Open: 12:00 PM First Pitch: 1:05 PM

- Kids Club Sunday (Albertsons); Kids Club Members 12 and under will receive a complimentary General Admission seat, free access to the Project Filter Kids Zone, a complimentary hot dog, and a chance to run the bases following the game.

- Bark in the Park; Fans can bring their four-legged friends to the game every Sunday.

- Boise Papas Fritas (Craig Stein Brewing, Radio Rancho, Pepsi, Toyota); The Boise Hawks are participating in MiLB's Copa de la Diversion, as the Boise Papas Fritas. A tribute to the potato - Idaho's state vegetable - and the farming community which drives the state's economy, the Papas Fritas aim to strengthen the connection between the organization and the neighboring Hispanic community through ballpark offerings and ballpark experience.

-Tickets: https://bit.ly/boisehawksjune4

